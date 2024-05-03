Women allegedly filmed in the bathroom at Univeristy of Newcastle campus: police

A person was reportedly filming women in a public bathroom at the University of Newcastle's inner-city campus earlier this week.
Officers attached to the Newcastle Police District have confirmed they are investigating reports that a person may have taken footage in a women's toilet at the educational institute on Hunter Street on Monday, April 29.
The city campus is accessible to members of public and the Newcastle Herald understands that university staff have been told to be aware of their surroundings.
In a statement late on Friday, May 3, police said inquires into the incident were ongoing, but did not elaborate on details. It is understood no one, to date, has been charged.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via their online reporting page where police say information is treated in strict confidence.
The details of this report are developing. It may be updated.
