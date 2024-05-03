Hunter MP has one shot left after falling just short of Olympic spot

Hunter MP Dan Repacholi will have one last shot at making a sixth straight Olympic Games after falling narrowly short of qualification in Baku on Friday night.
An upcoming event in Munich (May 31-June 8) now provides the final opportunity for Cessnock's Repacholi to book his Paris ticket, having finished just one point outside the top-50 required to secure an all-important QROG.
The 41-year-old ranked 55th overall at the World Cup stop in Azerbaijan following a total of 570 in the preliminary round of the men's 10 metre air pistol.
"Well I am sad to say that one point was the difference," Repacholi posted on social media.
"My score of 570 was one short of finishing in the top 50. But there is still another opportunity, I will travel to Munich in June for another attempt to qualify."
Competing in the first wave of shooters, Repacholi faced a nervous wait afterwards with scores of 96, 93, 95, 95, 95 and 96 leaving him 27th.
During the second wave of shooters, Repacholi constantly teetered either side of the cut line based on live results.
Repacholi was one of five shooters to land on 570, eventually ranked between 53 and 57.
There were four shooters just one point above on 571, ranked between 49 and 52.
Turkey's Yusef Dikec (587) was on top of the leaderboard while 582 rounded out those progressing to Saturday's eight-man decider. The lowest completed total of 77 shooters was 548.
In order to be nominated for Paris, Repacholi still needs to register a QROG (Qualification Ranking for the Olympic Games) in addition to recently taking out domestic competition and staving off his nearest Aussie rivals in Rio.
