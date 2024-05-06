Dudley house with views to die for listed after striking renovation

A HOUSE with vast ocean views in one of Dudley's most sought-after pockets has hit the market months after a neighbouring property fetched a huge sale price.
The fully renovated four-bedroom, three-bathroom property at 17 Debs Parade is set to go to auction on June 8 with Kate Kepner at Salt Property.
Ms Kepner was unable to provide a price guide however, comparable sales in the area include 23 Debs Parade that sold for $3.8 million in January.
The median house price in Dudley is $1 million, according to CoreLogic.
The property at 17 Debs Parade is on the market five years after it was last sold at auction for $1.341 million.
Ms Kepner attended the auction at which time the 1980s-built house was in its original condition, including brown floral wallpaper in the bedrooms.
"I clearly remember what it was like before, so when I walked in the first time to see it now I said, 'Oh my god, this is amazing," Ms Kepner said.
"I couldn't believe the transformation.
"It was in absolutely original condition from the day it was built when they bought it, so they have put a lot into it."
Set across two levels on a 917 square metre block, the top level has the main bathroom and three bedrooms including the master with an ensuite with a skylight above the shower.
The master bedroom also has a private balcony.
The open-plan living and dining area connects to the new kitchen which has Caesarstone benchtops and a walk-in pantry.
Other additions include a new Colourbond roof, windows, spotted gum flooring and timber decks at the front and rear of the house.
Multiple decks off the back of the house take in the scenic views.
"That view is so special because you feel like you could be anywhere in the world," she said.
"When you're on the north-facing side of the street, it looks toward Newcastle so you know you're close to Newcastle, whereas this side of the street looks over this incredible valley and cliffs, and you can see the whales migrate.
"There are not many places in Dudley with that view."
The property also has easy access to Dudley Beach from the street via Glenrock Conservation Area.
The ground level has a large self-contained studio and covered patio that leads out to the terraced garden and 13-metre infinity edge pool overlooking the surrounding bushland.
Other features include a large storeroom and workshop on the lower level.
"It has a really functional and versatile layout in the sense it has a fourth bedroom or living area downstairs," she said.
"Downstairs is designed as a studio space, so it has a kitchenette and a third bathroom.
"The pool and entertaining area is all on that level, so you have the kitchenette there to really maximise that space."
The auction will be held on June 8 at 2.15pm.
