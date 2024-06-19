Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hunter break-in: stabbed intruder spared jail over DV 'retribution'

Updated June 19 2024 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WOMAN who was stabbed in the chest after smashing her way into a home at Muswellbrook in an act of domestic-violence related "retribution" has avoided a jail term.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.