Future of New Lambton church revealed after buyer pays $2 million-plus for site

A CHURCH in New Lambton marketed as a potential residential development site has sold to a childcare centre operator.
The Heights Family Church of Christ building at 137 to 141 Croudace Street hit the market with Commercial Collective's Isaac Reville and Dane Crawford via an expressions of interest campaign in March.
Mr Reville confirmed the property had sold to a buyer from the Newcastle area who plans to open an early learning centre on the property.
"They have two other early learning facilities and they are looking at providing that service in New Lambton," Mr Reville said.
"They recognised there was a lack of childcare centres in New Lambton, they saw a market for it and thought the site was an easy repurpose for that sort of offering."
The sale price was undisclosed however, Mr Reville confirmed it sold at the top end of the early to mid $2 million guide.
The listing attracted 54 enquiries and four offers were submitted.
"We had an additional eight to 10 buyers with interest around $1.5 million to $1.8 million, however we didn't encourage those buyers to put their offers forward due to the strong interest we had at the top end of the price guide," he said.
"The main buyer profiles that showed interest were childcare operators, property developers, medical professionals and investors."
The buyer operates Charlestown East Preschool which they bought in August 2023 and caters for 30 children between the ages of three and six.
They are undergoing branding work that will launch their new brand into the market in the coming months as they expand their portfolio into New Lambton.
Mr Reville said early interest came from Newcastle and Sydney-based developers eyeing the property as a new residential development site due to its proximity to John Hunter Hospital.
A dance studio also expressed interest in the site.
"We had a strong mix of buyer interest but the two front runners were both early learning centre operators," he said.
"We had quite a number of developers who were looking at repurposing it into childcare and putting a tenant in it themselves."
The property has elevated panoramic views toward Newcastle and spans 1,763 square metres spread across three lots.
The building occupies 650 square metres of area, comprising a large hall, multiple meeting rooms, amenities and off-street parking.
"The buyer will utilise the building and refurbish it into an early learning centre," he said.
The church has not operated out of the premises since November 2022.
