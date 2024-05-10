'She was very content': Woman dies under voluntary assisted dying laws

A Newcastle woman who chose to die using NSW's voluntary assisted dying laws told family she was at peace with her decision.
The woman, aged in her 80s, had terminal cancer.
"They said she had six months or less to live. Her quality of life was very poor from her perception," a family member said.
NSW's voluntary assisted dying laws came into effect on November 28 last year.
"Very soon after, she took herself to hospital and applied. Within two months, she went through with it," the family member said.
"She was very content and settled with the idea. She knew she had a limited time and didn't want it to get worse."
Once a patient receives approval from health authorities to die under the laws, "it's there for you to exercise".
"However, if you've been deemed not cognitively able you can't exercise it," the family member said.
"She was aware that if she ended up on heavy pain medication, she could be deemed not capable of making a decision.
"She wasn't willing to take the risk that might happen further down the track. She said 'this is what I want as soon as possible'."
The family member said public health authorities "did a really good job" managing the process.
The woman's family were "sad but supportive".
"There was a process of people being able to come in and see her.
"At the end, she was fairly organised. She decided to have it done in hospital."
She said the laws gave the woman "a strong sense of control" and the chance to give away her possessions to family members and "people who would benefit from them".
"That's an interesting component of it because helplessness is a damaging thing - that feeling you can't do anything."
John Ward, a geriatrician and co-founder of Hunter Ageing Alliance, said the region's voluntary assisted dying program was being run well.
"The local health district has well resourced it," Dr Ward said.
A Hunter New England Health statement on voluntary assisted dying, published last October, said the average age of people dying under the Victorian laws was 73.
About 31 per cent of those approved to die under that state's laws "died without taking the substance".
NSW Health had expected about 330 to 440 requests to use the laws a year and 120 to 160 deaths a year across the state.
The Newcastle Herald sought under GIPA to publish how many people had used the laws in Hunter New England, but our request was "deferred".
"The Voluntary Assisted Dying Board is preparing an interim annual report for the NSW Minister of Health," a statement from the health district's GIPA officer said.
This is due to report on "the first quarter of activity under the Voluntary Assisted Dying legislation and is expected to be published in May 2024."
The laws apply to adults with a terminal illness who will die within six months "on the balance of probabilities".
Adults with a neurodegenerative condition who will die within 12 months can also access them.
People accessing the laws must have decision-making capacity and be acting voluntarily without pressure or duress.
Dr Ward believed the law's "major weakness" was "the exclusion of dementia".
"That may be something to be tackled in a couple of years.
"Most people who have early dementia fear the fact that at some stage they'll be totally dependent, incontinent, immobile, not able to recognise family and have no dignity."
The Herald also spoke to a Newcastle man whose wife is planning to use the laws if needed.
The woman has a neurological disease.
"People given the right to end their life when they wish know they can maintain dignity and control over their destiny," the man said.
"This is a key thing. They then feel more comfortable with their own treatment and how they're managing the disease.
"It absolutely takes away the fear. That's a major point."
He said this may lead some people to get approval to die under the law, but not proceed - particularly those not in pain.
"This in large part delays or prevents people taking their life by suicide unnecessarily. Dying under the law is not considered suicide."
He said giving people the right to end their life with family involved allowed "everyone to be prepared emotionally".
"I've done anticipatory grieving. I do not want to see her suffer. My grief will be inevitable, but my feelings are of lesser consequence than hers."
He said enabling people to "maintain their dignity" was important.
"So they're not in agony or having to depend on people to look after their most intimate needs. That's the most distressing point."
Lifeline 13 11 14
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.