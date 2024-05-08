Buyer snaps up Newcastle Beach apartment for $4.3 million in off-market sale

AN OFF-market deal has achieved one of the highest prices paid for an apartment in Newcastle this year.
A buyer from the Newcastle area swooped in within days of the three-bedroom, two-bedroom apartment in the York complex being released to a database of potential purchasers, according to Presence Real Estate selling agent Natalie Tonks.
The apartment sold for $4.3 million.
"I signed it up off-market and had a buyer on our database who wanted to be in that apartment block," Ms Tonks said.
"We took him through and after one inspection, he bought it."
Ms Tonks described the buyer as a professional who lives in another apartment nearby, but wanted to upgrade for the York's views and beach access.
"It's not just downsizers buying these apartments," she said.
Off-market sales are properties that are not advertised for sale to the general public.
The listings do not appear on online portals and agents use their agency database to seek out genuine and qualified buyers.
The result places it as the second-highest price paid for an apartment in Newcastle behind the $4.4 million transaction of a three-bedroom sub-penthouse in the nearby Royal complex sold by Colliers agent Anthony Merlo in March.
The buyers secured the apartment as their Newcastle bolt-hole away from their farming interests in the Hunter Valley before they retire and live in the property permanently.
Other big apartments sales in the city this year include a four-bedroom apartment in the Huntington building in the Honeysuckle precinct that fetched $4.1 million in March, also sold by Mr Merlo.
March also saw a three-bedroom apartment in the Azure building overlooking Newcastle Beach sell for $3.6 million with Ben Robinson at Robinson Property.
Earlier this week, a three-bedroom penthouse at 601/17 Honeysuckle Drive in Newcastle fetched $4 million with Presence agent Liam McAlister.
It is the first time the apartment in the York, located on the north-east corner of the complex at 1001/61 Shortland Esplanade, has changed hands since it was purchased by the seller in 2004 for $1.9 million.
Prior to that it was bought off-the-plan in 2002 for $1.6 million.
CoreLogic records show the property was listed for sale in May 2020 with a guide of $3.75 million with another agency however, it did not sell.
The apartment's tenth floor position takes in views across Newcastle Beach, Newcastle Harbour and the city through floor-to-ceiling glass.
It has multiple balconies, including a large entertaining area, and louvre windows throughout.
The floorplan spans an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, a master bedroom with an ensuite and walk-in robe, two additional bedrooms and a main bathroom.
The sale included two car parking spaces.
Completed in 2004, The York apartments were designed by Sydney architect Alexander Tzannes Associates to maximise its panoramic views of Newcastle's Nobbys Head, the harbour, ocean and hinterland.
The record price paid for an apartment in The York was set in 2020 with the $5.45 million sale of a three-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse in July 2020.
The median price for a unit in Newcastle is $964,000, according to CoreLogic.
