Relief for Newcastle homeowners as RBA holds cash rate, but for how long?

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated May 10 2024 - 9:26am, first published May 7 2024 - 4:20pm
The Reserve Bank of Australia held the cash rate steady at 4.35 per cent at its May meeting on Tuesday but further increases have not been ruled out. Picture Max Mason Hubers
HOMEOWNERS across Newcastle and the Hunter region have avoided another cash rate hike.

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

