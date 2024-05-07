Relief for Newcastle homeowners as RBA holds cash rate, but for how long?

HOMEOWNERS across Newcastle and the Hunter region have avoided another cash rate hike.
However, experts tip interest rates could stay higher for longer as inflation slows at a lower rate than expected.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held the cash rate steady at 4.35 per cent at its May meeting on Tuesday but further increases have not been ruled out.
The board said that while "inflation is easing, it is doing so more slowly than previously expected and it remains high".
"The path of interest rates that will best ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe remains uncertain and the board is not ruling anything in or out," the statement said.
"The economic outlook remains uncertain and recent data have demonstrated that the process of returning inflation to target is unlikely to be smooth."
In the 12 months to March, the consumer price index increased 3.6 per cent which was above the RBA's indicative forecast of 3.5 per cent.
"The interest rate outlook has changed remarkably in a short space of time," CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said.
"It was less than two weeks ago that financial markets and many economists were forecasting a rate cut as early as September.
"With the release of higher than expected inflation figures for the March quarter, a new 'higher for longer' mantra has emerged."
According to Canstar, in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, where the median house price is $927,629, home owners with a loan of $742,103 (assuming a 30-year loan term) are spending $5,052 per month on mortgage repayments.
The RBA's May meeting marks the two-year anniversary of the rate hiking cycle which has handed homeowners 13 interest rate increases since May 2022.
The annual headline rate dropped from 7.8 per cent at the end of 2022 to 3.6 per cent over the 12 months to March 2024.
Although there has been significant progress on reducing inflation, Mr Lawless said the 'last mile' of getting inflation back to the target range of 2 to 3 per cent is shaping up to be a challenge.
"Especially in the 'stickier' areas of service and non-discretionary inflation like health and child care, insurance, housing and education; all areas where lower levels of consumer spending doesn't make much difference in lowering price growth," he said.
Despite high interest rates and ongoing cost of living pressures, housing prices have continued to lift.
CoreLogic's House Value Index report released last week revealed house values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie increased 1.1 per cent in April.
The uptick follows price growth of 0.9 per cent in March, 0.7 per cent in February and 0.3 per cent in January.
