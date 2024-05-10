Stunning country escape with never-ending views offers lifestyle options

127 Mimosa Lane, Ellalong
4 beds | 3 bath | 6 car
Discover your own private paradise with this exquisite property that combines high-quality living with stunning natural surroundings.
Nestled on almost 100 acres of pristine sclerophyll forest and manicured pastures, this unique country residence is just a short drive away from the Hunter Valley vineyards, the M1 expressway, Newcastle Airport and Lake Macquarie.
Featuring French country interior design, the magnificent Hebel brick house is surrounded by a sprawling architect-designed turpentine deck that stretches over 70 metres, offering breathtaking views of the Watagan ranges and the surrounding grey gum trees.
The deck seamlessly integrates a swimming pool, making it the perfect spot for both relaxation and entertaining.
The two-story house boasts four generously sized bedrooms, with the master bedroom featuring a spacious walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite bathroom.
The open-plan living area has high ceilings that create an airy and spacious feel throughout the entire lower floor.
The country kitchen is equipped with a walk-in cool room and pantry, and the beautiful shuttered windows offer magnificent views of the mountain and bushland.
Upstairs, a self-contained area comprises two massive bedrooms, a large bathroom with a spa bath and shower, and another living area.
The entire house is fitted with ducted air-conditioning, ensuring year-round comfort.
In addition to the homestead, the property includes a huge work shed that houses farm equipment and features a retreat complete with a kitchenette, bathroom, sitting area with a fireplace, and an upstairs sleeping area.
Rainwater is collected from the roofs of all buildings, including wood sheds and hay sheds.
"This property is the quintessential country home with gorgeous front verandah and generosity of space," listing agent Brendan King from Belle Hunter Valley said.
"It's a one-of-a-kind home that is private and has views to die for, a beautiful main home with the benefit of a self-contained retreat.
"With its location so close to major transports nodes, it's certain to appeal to Air BnB buyers, or those seeking a change of lifestyle with its perfect balance of bush and open areas.
"Stunning mountain views and an entertainment deck that would be larger than most cellar doors in the Hunter are just two of the many features that make this property so unique."
