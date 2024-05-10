Ready to relax and unwind in epitome of modern comfort and stylish living

47 Buwa Street, Charlestown
4 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
In the sought-after east side of Charlestown lies your dream home, a two-storey haven boasting four bedrooms, multiple living areas, double car garage and a shimmering pool.
"It's a sanctuary designed to accommodate the modern family's every need," listing agent Peter Shiels from Shiels+Co Property said.
"With its sprawling backyard providing ample space for children to play and adults to unwind, this property offers a haven of tranquillity amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life."
The home is situated on an approximately 635sqm flat block, tucked away in a quite friendly dead-end street.
As well as four bedrooms (all with ceiling fans and robes) and two living spaces plus teenager retreat/rumpus there is a modern sleek white kitchen with ample pantry space.
Spacious two car garage with drive through access and off street parking are other notable attractions.
Aluminum plantation shutters are a feature throughout as well as tinting on the sunroom windows which look out to the backyard and sparking pool.
Complementing the pool is a sprawling outdoor entertaining space, designed with your enjoyment in mind, and a fully fenced backyard.
Embrace the essence of Charlestown living, where convenience meets serenity, and every amenity is just moments away.
From its idyllic location to its thoughtful design, this residence embodies the epitome of modern family living, inviting you to write the next chapter of your story in style and comfort.
"This property will appeal to growing families and multi-generational families," Peter said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.