Two tiny Hunter towns in running for top state tourism awards

Two charming Hunter Valley villages, located within cooee of each other, have been named as finalists in the tiny towns tourism awards.
Newcastle was also nominated for the awards in the large town category.
The city took out the same award 2023 and to be honest, it gets its fair share of attention from tourists, so forgive us for putting the spotlight on the trail less travelled.
Wollombi and Broke are in the running for NSW's Top Tourism Town Awards in the Tiny Towns category, with populations under 1500.
Tourism is big business in our backyard - 12.5 million visitors spent 16 million nights in the Hunter last year, spending a collective $4.4 billion.
When you think of Hunter Valley tourism, places like Lovedale and Pokolbin spring to mind. But Wollombi and Broke - just 20 minutes away from each other - are a bit more off the beaten track.
Sports broadcaster Jim Wilson and his wife (and fellow journalist) Chris Bath, have been visiting Wollombi for more than 20 years. Eight years ago, they bought a house and relocated to the "gateway to the Hunter Valley".
The pair are involved with Wollombi Valley Chamber of Commerce and encouraged others to come experience the town's pulling power.
"That's what drew us here, the authenticity of the place," Mr Wilson said.
"It's got a really beautiful history - an incredible deep Indigenous history and the amazing sandstone architecture of early European settlers."
Mr Wilson recommended visitors start with a coffee at Myrtle and Stone, take the Tourist Drive 33, a 1.5-hour loop that links Wollombi, Broke and Pokolbin, stop in to the Wollombi tavern for a shot of Dr Jurds Jungle Juice and stay the night in one of the town's many historic cottages.
"We feel strongly about the Wollombi Valley community, we love being a part of it - it's rustic, it's earthy, it's authentic," Mr Wilson said.
"I hosted the dawn service for Anzac Day here. I've hosted Anzac services around the country, and at the footy at the MCG. The Wollombi dawn service was by far the most emotive service I've ever been involved with. The backdrop is special, it's a really unique place.
"There is so much to see here, and it's so accessible."
No visit to Wollombi would be complete without stopping in at the "quirky" General Store, which was built in the 1850s and is owned by Stephen Patterson.
"Wollombi is that true little country escape, it's not manufactured for tourists. It's a little bit more real than other places in the Hunter," Mr Patterson said.
Nestled just up the road in the shadow of the majestic Yellow Rock geologic outcrop, Broke offers an intriguing mix of boutique wineries and agri-tourism.
Kirsty McLeod manages Starline Alpacas, a working farm with a herd of more than 100 alpacas (and dozens of babies on the way), which is pioneering agri-tourism in the region. She described Broke as a "hidden gem" that was the "indie or bohemian" tourist destination of the Hunter Valley.
"People say Broke is the way Pokolbin used to be," she said. "It's very authentic. We're a bit different from the typical wine and food destination. We're a little weird, but it fits the vibe."
Starline Alpacas has 18 cottages and offers the full farm experience.
"We're trying to drive families here. We've got a really big focus on inclusiveness and accessibility," Ms McLeod said.
Around the corner is the Hunter Lavender Farm, another agri-tourism destination. Owner Marianne Villanueva once again labelled the township a hidden gem.
"It's pretty and picturesque with the mountain range and Yellow Rock," she said.
"I wake up to the sounds of the birds and every day I walk through the fields."
