Alex Morris loses herself in a book ... or three

It felt weirdly appropriate that the first book I read on the retreat was the Australian coming-of-age classic, Puberty Blues. It's fascinating to read 40-plus years after its publication. I read it as a foreigner, despite my recent Australian citizenship. The vernacular is different compared to Aussie slang now. I know nothing of surf gangs and "the cool beaches", downing meat pies and straight-leg Levis, but I can relate to being 13 and thinking only of boys, many of whom are older, some of whom will eventually hurt you.