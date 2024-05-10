Truly breathtaking apartment living with water views in heart of Toronto

3 beds | 2 bath | 2car
Indulge in the epitome of comfort and luxury in this modern north-east facing three bedroom unit set against the backdrop of Toronto's picturesque waterfront.
The master bedroom exudes opulence with its luxurious ensuite, offering a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation.
Entertain in style in the expansive open plan living area, where the kitchen, dining room, and lounge seamlessly flow together.
Step out onto the enormous balcony and immerse yourself in the panoramic views of Lake Macquarie, creating a serene retreat for every occasion.
Every detail has been carefully considered for both elegance and comfort, from the 5 star appliances to the plush carpeting in the bedrooms.
Additionally, this unit offers the convenience of two dedicated car spaces in the secure parking garage, ensuring both security and ease of access for residents.
Nestled in the vibrant heart of Toronto CBD, this waterfront oasis offers unparalleled convenience, with a plethora of amenities, dining options, and entertainment venues just moments away.
