Former site of Kurt's Coffee Lounge set for auction in Newcastle West

A BUILDING in a Newcastle West laneway that was once the long-running site of a popular late-night cafe is back on the market.
The two-level property at 3 Devonshire Street is listed for auction with Street Property agent Andrew Walker.
A price guide was unavailable as the property is being sold as a mortgagee-in-possession sale.
CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in 2016 for $770,000.
Mr Walker said the building had been left in a dilapidated state and required a "creative mind" to bring it back to life.
"It has been unused for some time and it is derelict internally," Mr Walker said.
"However, it provides an enviable opportunity for someone with a creative mind."
He said a considerable amount of work was required to bring the property up to scratch, including a complete rebuild internally.
Mr Walker believes the historic building dates back to the early 1900s and operated as Kurt's Coffee Lounge from the 1970s to the 1990s.
Set in a laneway a few doors from the Star Hotel, the cosy and intimate cafe was a popular place to stop in for a late night snack and coffee in its heyday.
The first owner, Kurt Piccardi, was a well-known businessman and after whom the cafe was named.
"Kurt Piccardi was a very famous entrepreneur and developer around Newcastle," the agent said.
"That was his and he owned a number of properties, including Kurt's Coffee Lounge and the Vienna Coffee Lounge on Pacific Street.
"It was very European and he was way ahead of his time."
The land area is 102.67 square metres and the floor space spans 112 square metres, plus a second level rear verandah.
The property is zoned for mixed-use which encourages a diverse range of business, retail, office and light industrial uses.
Shop top housing is permitted.
"I have had enquiry on it already which is encouraging given its only been on the market for 24 hours," he said.
"The early interest is local but I have had a Sydney enquiry as well, so I expect there will be more enquiry from the Sydney region and it gets there into the market."
Inspection of the property is by appointment only.
The auction will be held on-site on June 8 at 10.30am.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.