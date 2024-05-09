Clay Canoe creators list Suters-designed mid-century home in Merewether

A MID-CENTURY home designed by celebrated Newcastle architect Brian Suters has hit the market in Merewether.
Listed with Joel Soldado at Harcourts Newcastle, it is the first time the four-bedroom, two-bathroom property at 33 Yule Road has been offered for sale in 20 years.
"It is a beautiful house, architecturally designed in 1969," Mr Soldado said. "It is mid-century and very funky, and just a great family home."
The 784 square metre property is set for auction on May 29.
A price guide was yet to be determined ahead of the open house inspection this weekend.
Owners Wyan McAllister and Kyle Roddenby, who are the creators behind Newcastle-based ceramics brand Clay Canoe, purchased it as their family home in December 2003 and gradually renovated the property over the years.
Ms McAllister said they were drawn to the north-facing aspect and the home's original 1960s design elements.
"We could see it had good bones," she said.
"North-facing is very important to me, because I know that living in a cold house does not give you joy, and I could tell that it had potential.
"We loved having that aspect and those mid-century lines, and you could see that there was a gem underneath everything, including the apricot tiles in the bathroom."
One of the home's classic features is a sunken lounge set around a sandstone wood fireplace with glazed brick floors and booth seating.
The glazed bricks feature in other parts of the home alongside restored Tasmanian Blackwood timber veneer on the doors.
The owners worked hard to ensure the renovations were sympathetic to the original aesthetic.
"We worked with what was there and everything it had going for it," she said.
"We've left everything that was really amazing about the house and tried to be as sympathetic as possible with with all the other things that we've done.
"It just needed a little bit of polish."
The kitchen, which has granite benchtops, new marine ply cabinetry and a breakfast bar, flows through to the dining and living area.
The space connects to a large spotted gum timber deck with elevated views over the surrounding native gardens.
A striking addition is Italian microcement used as a surface on the floor of the entryway and the walls and floors in the master bedroom ensuite.
The main living area has vaulted ceilings, and louvre windows allow cross ventilation through the home.
In addition to the house, the property has a separate studio used by the couple as a workshop for the ceramics brand they launched in 2014.
"We will probably try and squeeze out another collection before we leave and that will be the last one here, I'm imagining, so it is quite emotional for us," she said.
The much-loved family home also has a treehouse and rope swing in the backyard.
The couple, who previously ran the Honeybee store on Darby Street, is selling up to downsize and hope to find a warehouse-style space to accommodate their popular ceramics business.
"We've had 20 years here, so lots of memories raising our kids," she said.
"This is a house for a family and we're now sitting here on our own kind of going, 'Well, this is probably the time for somebody else to enjoy this home'.
"I love the idea that another family will get to enjoy it."
The house is open for inspection on Saturday, May 11 at 11am.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.