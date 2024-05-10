The Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Careers Expo is a great opportunity for students to explore many different career interests, as well as the possibilities of gaining an apprenticeship or traineeship in the building and construction industry.
Your apprenticeship journey is the start of a promising career in the industry, which can often lead to other roles including contractor, foreman, supervisor, project manager, estimating manager and business owner.
With the current trade skills shortage, there has never been a better time to become an apprentice or trainee, in your chosen trade of interest.
As industry demand rises in the Newcastle and Hunter areas, Newcastle Master Builders Apprentices (MBA) are doing all they can to supply the next generation with as much information to encourage young people to consider a career in the building and construction industry.
Newcastle Master Builders Apprentices is a not-for-profit company that has been supplying the industry with apprentices and trainees for almost 25 years.
They offer all construction trades including carpentry, concreting, plumbing, roof plumbing, electrical, landscaping, plastering, painting and decorating, wall and floor tiling, bricklaying, as well as business traineeships.
"We make hiring an apprentice or a trainee easy for businesses in our local regions by completing all paperwork and administrative duties," a spokesperson said.
"Our rate is fully inclusive of recruitment costs, wages, superannuation, workers' compensation, TAFE fees and days, annual leave, sick leave and rostered days off.
"We also assist with managing the employees and conduct regular onsite visits to ensure they are progressing through their training and are enjoying themselves onsite.
"Our apprentices and trainees are indentured to MBA for the period of their training, providing them with job security and support.
"Apprentice/trainees learn practical skills, combined with an accredited education program in their chosen trade."
Newcastle Master Builders Apprentices are excited to be part of the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Career Expo at Newcastle Racecourse on May 16 to answer all your building trade, apprenticeship and traineeship questions and encourage the next generation of industry experts.
For more information, contact (02) 4979 0170 or visit mbagtp.com.au.
Career Links is hosting the annual Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Career Expo at the Newcastle Racecourse on Thursday, May 16 from 9am to 3pm.
The largest event of its kind in the region and a yearly highlight on the school calendar for senior students, it attracts exhibitors focused on providing information to students about career opportunities, training and tertiary education.
The event is open to the public and entry is just $5 per person at the gate.
CEO of Career Links, John Purcell, is passionate about connecting the young people of our region with the education, industry and opportunities that will help guide them to a bright future.
"Career Links has a mission to connect all students to the next stage of their lives and the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Career Expo is our flagship event," he said.
"With over 140 exhibitors representing interstate universities and colleges, further education support organisations, employers, government services and vocational training providers, there is something here for every student."
This year there are just under 4500 students booked to attend with their Career Advisors, from every school sector and from as far away as Tuncurry in the north, Gosford in the south and Maitland in the west.
"It's a critical event for senior high school students," John said.
"It's an opportunity to gain insight into the realm of further education, training and the skills sets required by industry as part of their career journey. It can be an inspirational experience for some students who may have their eyes opened to opportunities that they didn't dare dream of before.
"It's a fact-finding mission. They are able to have one on one discussions with employers, trainers and university staff, take away the handouts that many exhibitors provide and really gain an insight into their next steps."
Career Links has been running the event since 2009 with the support of sponsors. The Australian Defence Force has been a sponsor every year, TAFE NSW every year since 2011, the University of Newcastle, every year since 2012 and Avondale University since 2013. This year the sponsors are University of Newcastle, Platinum Sponsor, TAFE NSW and Avondale University, Gold Sponsors, Australian Defence Force Careers and Silver Sponsors are Regional Development Australia Hunter ME Program, MEGT and St Nicholas.
"The Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Career Expo is an event that we are proud to support," said Simon Bush, Director, Future Students (Domestic) at the University of Newcastle. "As a top 175 university in the world, the University of Newcastle is a global hub for innovation and experiential learning. We want local students to come and explore our programs, scholarships and entry schemes to take advantage of what's right here on their doorstep. Our student ambassadors and academic staff are excited to talk to students at the expo, to answer their questions and ensure that they're empowered in their educational journey."
The exhibits are located in the Glasshouse and The Pavilion at the Racecourse. There will also be a number of outdoor exhibits that are very popular with students and include the NSW Police Force, NSW Ambulance and the Australian Defence Force.
For further information about the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Career Expo visit www.newcastlecareerexpo.com.au
Career Links creates pathways and opportunities for young people to transition from school to work and further education.
A not-for-profit organisation that has been delivering services to the Hunter region for over 24 years, it fosters productive relationships with local, state, and federal governments, schools, employers, industry bodies, Workforce Australia providers, TAFE/VET providers and universities.
On a mission to connect all students to their next stage and a bright future, Career Links has been delivering the Work Placement Program since 1997, connecting over 64,000 students with on-the-job training opportunities, completing approximately 2.25 million hours.
Each year the Work Placement Program places around 3000 students with employers from a database of over 1700.
In addition to the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Career Expo and the Work Placement Program, Career Links offers a range of other events and opportunities that ensure a broad coverage of support for youth career development.
One such event is Future Choices, an expo featuring everything students and their families need to know about transitioning from school when you have a disability, held in August each year in both Newcastle and Gosford.
The event attracts over 140 exhibitors of disability support services, community connections, employment services, universities, vocational education and training, apprenticeships and traineeships.
The YAKKA mentor program supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students in years 7 to 12, providing an introduction to work and assisting students with career planning.
Career Links also publishes a weekly electronic newsletter available on subscription called Youthlinks that contains the latest employment and training opportunities for young people in the region as well as useful links to support services.
"Career Links connects our young people, no matter who they are, to the next stage of their lives through education, jobs and information," said CEO, John Purcell.
"Some young people want tertiary education, some want vocational training and/or apprenticeships, some need special needs support services, but there are others that don't fit these criteria.
"And there are changing demands within our society that demand new skills. We have an opportunity to encourage that skill development, ensure that our youth are future fit and increase their employability.
"Recognising and encouraging young people in the innovation and STEM space is a natural extension of the work that we do here and for that reason we also run the Young Business Mind Awards and the Mini EV Challenge."
The Young Business Mind Awards, currently open for entries from students of all ages and their teachers, is an awards program where innovation and entrepreneurship are rewarded across the categories of Sustainability, Design & Technology, Business, Social Enterprise and Creative Industries.
Collaborating this year with Hunter IF and the Hunter Innovation Festival, students are encouraged to create their own BIG IDEA to win prizes for themselves and their school.
The Mini EV Challenge, run in November each year, encourages STEM careers by involving students in practical science, technology, engineering and maths, bringing it all together in a fun and exciting way, through solar vehicle design and construction.
Schools enter teams and the vehicles are judged and raced against each other in a fun day where students also get to explore STEM and EV exhibits.
For information on all the services and events that Career Links deliver, visit www.careerlinks.nsw.edu.au or for Young Business Mind Awards visit www.ybma.com.au
From designing and developing advanced technologies to solving humanitarian problems, engineers play a critical role in shaping the world we live in.
Engineering is a diverse and impactful profession encompassing a vast range of disciplines, including mechanical, civil, structural, electrical, chemical, aerospace, and environmental.
Each has its unique challenges and opportunities, and engineers work collaboratively to solve problems and create innovative solutions.
"The profession attracts a diverse group of people with varied backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives," says Helen Link, Engineers Australia General Manager Newcastle.
"This diversity of thought promotes inclusivity, innovation and creativity, as engineers work together to develop new technologies and systems."
One of the most exciting aspects of engineering is the opportunity to work on projects that have the potential to change the world, such as technologies to combat climate change, developing advanced materials, building sustainable infrastructure, and creating innovative medical devices.
"Mechanical engineers may work on designing and developing new automotive technologies, such as self-driving cars, while civil engineers may work on developing new sustainable infrastructure projects, such as green buildings and renewable energy systems," Helen said.
"Electrical engineers are at the heart of developing new electronic devices, while a chemical engineer may focus on creating new materials and processes for manufacturing."
This diversity of projects in engineering means that there is something for everyone, and individuals can pursue their interests and passions while making a positive impact on the world.
Engineering is a rewarding profession that offers numerous career opportunities and advancement possibilities.
Engineers are highly sought after by employers, and the demand for skilled engineers is expected to grow in the coming years.
"Engineering is a diverse, interesting, and rewarding profession with a broad range of disciplines and projects that offers numerous opportunities for individuals interested in science, technology, and innovation to pursue their passions and make a positive impact," Helen said.
At The Women's College within The University of Sydney, young women are supported every step of the way throughout their university days both academically and socially as well as into their careers.
Approximately 280 residents and 50 affiliate (non-resident) students enjoy a dynamic and vibrant experience of university life.
It's a welcoming place; a home away from home.
Join a fully supported network of women in your transition to university and enjoy fully catered accommodation, social and extracurricular activities with opportunities for academic assistance, tutorial assistance, mentoring and leadership opportunities.
The College offers a number of scholarships for residential students awarded on the basis of academic merit and financial need to support students coming from regional and rural areas as well as to students from government schools, Torres Strait Islander backgrounds, postgraduate students undertaking medicine or scientific research and students studying performance at the Conservatorium of Music.
Scholarship applications for 2025 close on 1 October 2024.
"My journey through the Women's College so far has been unlike any other, it is truly a dream come true," says Ellie Gallagher, from the Coffs Harbour region, a recipient of the College's Residential Indigenous Scholarship
"Women's has allowed me to experience so many unique opportunities that I would have never experienced otherwise.
"I could not have made this daunting transition without the aid of my scholarship, for which I am very grateful.
"My scholarship has helped my transition into university and into the city manageable and has allowed me to focus more on my studies and the vast array of opportunities that the Women's College and university offers."
Applications for 2025 are now open.
The College accepts students studying at The University of Sydney, UTS, The University of Notre Dame (Sydney campus), ACU, UNSW and Macquarie University.
There is no need to wait for your university offer to start your application so apply now.
For those seeking more information there will be an Open Day on Saturday, August 26. For enquiries call (02) 9517 5018 or visit www.thewomenscollege.edu.au.