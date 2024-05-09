First look at Newcastle East penthouse development, with one set to fetch $14m

SYDNEY property developer WINIM has announced the launch of the Parnell House penthouses in Newcastle East.
The luxury twin penthouses at 21 Parnell Place are expected to fetch between $10 million and $14 million.
The development includes a 46-room luxury hotel, with EVT appointed as operator.
EVT manages 80 hotels and 12,000 rooms across Asia Pacific, with brands such as QT, Rydges, Atura, LyLo and the Independent Collection by EVT.
Designed by SDA Architects in collaboration with MXM Design, the twin penthouses, Sand and Dune, occupy the entire rooftop of the development.
The penthouses include a three-bedroom apartment with 226 square metres of internal floorspace and 78 square metres outside.
The larger penthouse has three bedrooms and a study, with 283 square metres internally and 134 square metres externally.
WINIM joint managing director and co-founder Justin Kuiters said the luxury residences and hotel represent a new era in Newcastle's standing as a global destination.
Combining hotel, retail and residential, Parnell House is positioned at the 1106 square metre site of the Newcastle Beach Hotel which will be "artfully re-imagined".
"We have about five adaptive reuses in our business, so this is one of the ones we want to retain," Mr Kuiters said.
"We are keeping the majority of the hotel and the structure but we are basically gutting it and stripping it right back and then reinstating new facades.
"I feel this will be one of our most successful conversions aesthetically, incorporating the old and new."
The Sydney-based developer paid $13.75 million for the property in 2021.
It had previously sold for $6.62 million six years ago to a local private consortium.
"We wanted to keep the original intent of what it was in its heyday with the hotel and then enhance the residence on top," he said.
"Originally the hotel did have a residence on top, which was typical in the 50s and 60s when the operators would live upstairs, so we thought it was perfect on this site to add the residential space back in."
The luxury penthouses will be serviced by the hotel, with room service, hotel concierge and cleaning services.
Parnell Place is also set to include a cafe, bar, restaurant and wellness spa, with construction beginning in August 2024.
The project is expected to be completed in late 2025.
The penthouses will be sold by Colliers.
According to a March report by CoreLogic, high-end home prices have been on the rise in Newcastle since the pandemic.
The developer said the recent sale of a string of multi-million dollar properties over the past 12 months indicates Newcastle is fast becoming a desirable destination.
The record price for an existing apartment in Newcastle was set in November 2023 after a penthouse in the Royal apartment complex sold for $8.5 million.
WINIM's Parnell House penthouses are described as paying homage to the "barefoot nostalgia of Newcastle's past while setting a new benchmark for the future".
The design combines light-filled spaces with organic curves and natural materials alongside high-end finishes and hand-crafted statement pieces.
Inspired by the elevated ocean views stretching to the horizon and 360-degree views of the city, the design will use gentle green or pink accents, with stone featured throughout the kitchens and bathrooms.
Other features will include hand-blown glass pendants and circular skylights.
The large master suite includes a dressing room and an elevated stone bathtub with hand-carved steps.
Each penthouse has an expansive entertaining space made for indoor-outdoor living, with a covered outdoor kitchen, dining terrace and sun deck leading to a private plunge pool in a private courtyard.
