Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Property

First look at Newcastle East penthouse development, with one set to fetch $14m

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated May 10 2024 - 9:24am, first published May 9 2024 - 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney-based developer WINIM is set to begin construction on the Parnell House developments in Newcastle East in August. Picture supplied
Sydney-based developer WINIM is set to begin construction on the Parnell House developments in Newcastle East in August. Picture supplied

SYDNEY property developer WINIM has announced the launch of the Parnell House penthouses in Newcastle East.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.