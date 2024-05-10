Newcastle Herald
How much did City of Newcastle spend on Bath investigation? It won't say

Donna Page
By Donna Page
May 11 2024 - 5:00am
City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath.
CITY of Newcastle has admitted it refused access to documents requested under the state's freedom of information laws in an effort to shut down public debate about the code of conduct investigation into CEO Jeremy Bath.

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

