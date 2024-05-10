Thousands of students on critical fact-finding mission at Career Expo Advertising Feature

Students should come to the expo prepared to ask questions, to seek out the possibilities and to be open to new information. Picture supplied

Career Links is hosting the annual Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Career Expo at the Newcastle Racecourse on Thursday, May 16 from 9am to 3pm.



The largest event of its kind in the region and a yearly highlight on the school calendar for senior students, it attracts exhibitors focused on providing information to students about career opportunities, training and tertiary education.



The event is open to the public and entry is just $5 per person at the gate.

CEO of Career Links, John Purcell, is passionate about connecting the young people of our region with the education, industry and opportunities that will help guide them to a bright future.

"Career Links has a mission to connect all students to the next stage of their lives and the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Career Expo is our flagship event," he said.



"With over 140 exhibitors representing interstate universities and colleges, further education support organisations, employers, government services and vocational training providers, there is something here for every student."

This year there are just under 4500 students booked to attend with their Career Advisors, from every school sector and from as far away as Tuncurry in the north, Gosford in the south and Maitland in the west.

"It's a critical event for senior high school students," John said.



"It's an opportunity to gain insight into the realm of further education, training and the skills sets required by industry as part of their career journey. It can be an inspirational experience for some students who may have their eyes opened to opportunities that they didn't dare dream of before.

"It's a fact-finding mission. They are able to have one on one discussions with employers, trainers and university staff, take away the handouts that many exhibitors provide and really gain an insight into their next steps."

Career Links has been running the event since 2009 with the support of sponsors. The Australian Defence Force has been a sponsor every year, TAFE NSW every year since 2011, the University of Newcastle, every year since 2012 and Avondale University since 2013. This year the sponsors are University of Newcastle, Platinum Sponsor, TAFE NSW and Avondale University, Gold Sponsors, Australian Defence Force Careers and Silver Sponsors are Regional Development Australia Hunter ME Program, MEGT and St Nicholas.

"The Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Career Expo is an event that we are proud to support," said Simon Bush, Director, Future Students (Domestic) at the University of Newcastle. "As a top 175 university in the world, the University of Newcastle is a global hub for innovation and experiential learning. We want local students to come and explore our programs, scholarships and entry schemes to take advantage of what's right here on their doorstep. Our student ambassadors and academic staff are excited to talk to students at the expo, to answer their questions and ensure that they're empowered in their educational journey."

The exhibits are located in the Glasshouse and The Pavilion at the Racecourse. There will also be a number of outdoor exhibits that are very popular with students and include the NSW Police Force, NSW Ambulance and the Australian Defence Force.