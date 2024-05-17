Get on board and discover the top eight benefits of being a bus driver

Driving a bus is more than getting your passengers from point A to B. Picture by CDC NSW

This is branded content for CDC NSW.

As a shy little kid just starting school, stepping onto the bus each morning was made easier by seeing the regular driver's kind face and welcoming smile.

Although a small gesture, it made all the difference in my day.

Being a consistent and reliable part of the community is just one of the many benefits of being a bus driver.

CDC NSW is a key provider of essential transport services to millions of commuters across NSW.

Their goal is to safely and reliably get people to where they need to be on time - whether that's school, work, errands, or a holiday.

With millions of customers, more than 2500 employees, 1650-plus buses, and 20 bus depots, CDC NSW is looking for like-minded individuals to step onboard and start a journey with them.

Being a bus driver is a great gig, and it offers several benefits.

Job stability and steady income

Bus driving is an essential service, and there's a consistent demand for bus drivers in communities right across NSW and Australia, where CDC NSW operates.



This demand can provide stable employment and a reliable source of income.

Interaction with others

As a bus driver, you interact with people from various backgrounds daily. This can be an opportunity to develop interpersonal skills and learn about different cultures and perspectives.



One of the best parts of the job is meeting new people every day and assisting them in getting them where they need to be.



Contribute to the community

Bus drivers play a crucial role in providing public transportation, which is essential for many people to access work, education, healthcare, and other services.



Contributing to the well-being of the community can provide a sense of fulfilment.

Flexible schedules

CDC NSW bus driving jobs offer flexible schedules, including full-time, part-time, and casual options. This can be beneficial for those seeking work-life balance or looking to supplement income from another job.

CDC drivers report they have work-life balance, and are able to work around person needs such as supporting kids or grandkids, and picking up extra shifts as needed.



Opportunities for advancement

CDC NSW offers training and opportunities for advancement to supervisory or management positions or to specialise in training or safety roles.

Great benefits

CDC NSW bus drivers receive free training, free license upgrades, and great benefits, including a free Opal card, competitive wages and superannuation.



Right now, CDC NSW is offering experienced drivers up to $6000 in a Welcome and Stay Aboard Bonus.

For all skill levels

Bus driving typically requires a commercial driver's license and specific training but does not necessarily require a university degree, making it an accessible career option for many.

You do not need to have a license - just a drive to upskill.



Variety in the work environment

Bus drivers get to experience different routes, schedules, and interactions, which can make the job more interesting and less monotonous compared with desk jobs.



Overall, being a bus driver can offer a stable career path, opportunities for community service, flexible scheduling, and the chance to regularly interact with diverse groups.