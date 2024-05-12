Power station health concerns present for years

MATTHEW Kelly's story ("EPA order after PFAS find", Herald, 3/5), regarding PFAS found in Lake Munmorah is something that the community has known about for close to a decade, yet only now the EPA wants to take action. Far too late, as the community suffers with chronic health conditions and cancers well above the NSW average.
A citizen's inquiry will be held by Future Sooner, a community group looking into the health of the people living near coal fired power stations and their ash dams, in August. Residents can tell their personal stories on their health, with a professional panel of doctors to write a report that will be sent to the World Health Authority.
I WOULD like to thank The Newcastle Institute for another thought provoking speaker presentation. While I am not always able to attend, I look forward to their choice of topics and panellists. This month it was Dr Ken Henry, of 2010 tax review fame.
At the end of the night, I was able to put forward a question, though cut it short as I was told to be quick. "Had the authorities considered multiple local currencies, for example barter, time banking, LETS, negative interest money?" The response was yes, he had heard of them, but no, they are not considered because they are "difficult to tax."
It's an assertion that I am incredulous about. When the government is (smart, not blind) trusted, tax is acceptable as a guide to spending patterns. This applies to all three levels of government. With distrust, tax is reviled.
The parallel currencies of which I spoke are often community adopted for situations that the national dollars fail, such as availability. They have centralised registers of transactions. Many LETS were set up with government funding, for the unemployed to practise their skills while out of the mainstream workforce. Time banking was launched in the Hunter and Central Coast by the NSW government, to support volunteering.
Modern barter is classified by the ATO under "(bean) counter trade currency", with trades valued in national dollar equivalents. As you go, it is not a difficult task to specify which transactions are business and which consumer. But do we let the ATO into our precious community solutions? We have watched many bulls enter our china shop. With respect, Dr Ken Henry, I disagree.
I AM concerned about the spread and extent of lantana. Lantana can be seen along almost every road.
It is a noxious weed that is toxic to animals and humans. The berries are potentially lethal if eaten. It is highly visible along almost every road in the area, destroying biodiversity and altering the soil composition to make it harder for native species to recolonise.
Since it was introduced to Australia in the 1920s it has been allowed to proliferate until it has invaded native bushland and agricultural land to such an extent it is costing councils and farmers millions of dollars to control it. Sadly in this shire there seems to have been no attempt lately, if at all, to control its rapid spread.
Some plant nurseries seem to sell it although it is prohibited. Television shows and the Internet aggressively promote its sale. I wish to raise awareness in the hope that something comprehensive will be done to address this problem.
IN response to Peter Devey ("Was tough question really unfair?", Letters, 9/5), well, apparently it was in Peter Stefanovic's mind.
On Monday morning's program, Mr Stefanovic (to his credit) apologised on air that he made a mistake and shouldn't have asked that question. He went on to say that he hoped he hadn't caused any hurt to Keegan or his family. All is good though Peter Devey, from what I've heard, Keegan will be making good with his former employer and compensating him for his losses. We all do stupid things when we're young and Keegan would have been about 14 at the time. It's still a feel good story to me even though it's been sullied by some.
I THANK all the drivers who drive in gloomy and wet weather with the lights of their vehicle on. Maybe you saved the lives of my family and I. Government authorities encourage driving safely by using a vehicle's seat belts. Just as important is driving or riding 24/7 with at least a vehicle's parking lights on. It could save your family, friends and strangers from injury and/or death. Please encourage your family, friends and strangers to drive or ride 24/7 with at least the parking lights on - front and back.
ALCOHOL and tobacco sponsorship finished years ago. Time for betting institutes to be banned too. I'm over the ads and to see Sharks players being interviewed with a Sports Bet cap on is wrong. Sorry, the NRL rely on their money.
IT'S hard to see how Donald Trump's return to the White House could be anything but disastrous for the planet and the renewable energy industry globally. ("How Donald Trump can help boost the Hunter's clean energy economy," Newcastle Herald 8/5) The Inflation Reduction Act has kick-started investment in solar, wind and battery storage not just in the United States, but all over the world. Japan, Korea, Canada and the European Union have all responded with multi-billion dollar stimulus packages, to prevent precious capital from shifting to America. Our own government is doing something similar, albeit on a much smaller scale. So any boost the Hunter might hope to receive by Trump's return will be dwarfed by setbacks elsewhere.
IT cost me $50 to put fuel in my car yesterday - I only wanted $20 worth, but my reflexes weren't quick enough...
NATHAN McGeorge ("Males need to belong", Letters, 8/5), incorrectly says that woodworking and metalworking classes have been removed in schools. I don't know where he got this information from, the last of my grandchildren still at school who is in year 10, certainly does have these subjects which are combined into one.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.