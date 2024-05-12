Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Power station health concerns present for years

May 13 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former Lake Munmorah power station.
The former Lake Munmorah power station.

MATTHEW Kelly's story ("EPA order after PFAS find", Herald, 3/5), regarding PFAS found in Lake Munmorah is something that the community has known about for close to a decade, yet only now the EPA wants to take action. Far too late, as the community suffers with chronic health conditions and cancers well above the NSW average.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.