Art attack: Sculpture showcase takes over Fort Scratchley

The exhibition that last year saw a giant timber whale installed at Fort Scratchley has returned for another round with almost triple the number of sculptures taking over the historic Newcastle military site set against the renowned panoramic vista of Nobbys Beach and the city.
Sculptures at Scratchley founder Grahame Wilson, with his artistic partner and wife Bec, have been curating the new exhibition featuring more than 150 sculptures installed around the Fort and its surrounds, before the show opens for two weeks from May 11.
Last year's winning artists, Michael Greve, who created the now-famous whale, has returned with another epic entry depicting the Greek hero Odysseus lashed to a mast, among a catalogue of works by more than 70 artists from across Australia.
Mr Wilson described the "high anxiety" as he and Mrs Wilson scramble to make final arrangements in the lead up to the opening on Saturday, but he said he has been overwhelmed by the support from both the artists and the Fort's volunteers who have hosted the event.
"There's nothing to match (Fort Scratchley) in Australia," Mr Wilson said, "I've done a few sculpture exhibitions and there's nothing like this.
This story will be updated.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.