Luxury Parnell House penthouse and boutique hotel development launches in Newcastle East

A NEW luxury development launched in Newcastle East paints a clear picture of the city's growing high-end property market.
Parnell House includes twin penthouses with a price guide of $10 million to $14 million, and a 46-room boutique hotel.
A property with views across Newcastle Harbour and Newcastle Beach has fetched one of the highest prices for an apartment in the city this year.
The three-bedroom apartment sold for $4.3 million in an off-market deal.
In Dudley, a renovated house with vast ocean views has launched to the market with Salt Property.
"That view is so special because you feel like you could be anywhere in the world," listing agent Katie Kepner said.
A church in New Lambton marketed as a potential residential development has found a new operator - and it will no longer be used as a place of worship.
The sale price was undisclosed however, listing agent Isaac Reville confirmed it sold at the top end of the early to mid $2 million guide.
If you are a fan of mid-century design, take a look inside this gem listed in Merewether.
Designed by celebrated Newcastle architect Brian Suters, the striking home is being offered for sale for the first time in 20 years.
Do you remember Kurt's Coffee Lounge?
The building in a Newcastle West laneway that was once home to the popular late-night cafe is back on the market.
Homeowners avoided another interest rate hike when the Reserve Bank of Australia held the cash rate steady at 4.35 per cent at its May meeting.
However, experts tip interest rates could stay higher for longer as inflation slows at a lower rate than expected.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
