Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Luxury Parnell House penthouse and boutique hotel development launches in Newcastle East

Updated May 10 2024 - 12:49pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luxury Parnell House penthouse and boutique hotel development launches in Newcastle East
Luxury Parnell House penthouse and boutique hotel development launches in Newcastle East

A NEW luxury development launched in Newcastle East paints a clear picture of the city's growing high-end property market.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.