A scholarship to The Women's College helps make the transition into university and into the city manageable, allowing students to focus on study and the vast array of opportunities that the Women's College and university offer. Picture supplied

At The Women's College within The University of Sydney, young women are supported every step of the way throughout their university days both academically and socially as well as into their careers.



Approximately 280 residents and 50 affiliate (non-resident) students enjoy a dynamic and vibrant experience of university life.



It's a welcoming place; a home away from home.

Join a fully supported network of women in your transition to university and enjoy fully catered accommodation, social and extracurricular activities with opportunities for academic assistance, tutorial assistance, mentoring and leadership opportunities.



The College offers a number of scholarships for residential students awarded on the basis of academic merit and financial need to support students coming from regional and rural areas as well as to students from government schools, Torres Strait Islander backgrounds, postgraduate students undertaking medicine or scientific research and students studying performance at the Conservatorium of Music.



Scholarship applications for 2025 close on 1 October 2024.

"My journey through the Women's College so far has been unlike any other, it is truly a dream come true," says Ellie Gallagher, from the Coffs Harbour region, a recipient of the College's Residential Indigenous Scholarship



"Women's has allowed me to experience so many unique opportunities that I would have never experienced otherwise.



"I could not have made this daunting transition without the aid of my scholarship, for which I am very grateful.



"My scholarship has helped my transition into university and into the city manageable and has allowed me to focus more on my studies and the vast array of opportunities that the Women's College and university offers."

Applications for 2025 are now open.



The College accepts students studying at The University of Sydney, UTS, The University of Notre Dame (Sydney campus), ACU, UNSW and Macquarie University.



There is no need to wait for your university offer to start your application so apply now.