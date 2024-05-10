Maitland duo to miss clash with Lakes

Maitland will be without forwards Reid Alchin and Mitch Cullen for today's clash with Lakes United, a team Pickers coach Matt Lantry rates as on the rise.
After a bruising encounter with Cessnock in the wet last week, the Pickers have lost their starting back-rowers for at least this round.
Already without fullback Daniel Langbridge (finger) and prop Lincoln Smith (syndesmosis) for extended periods, the loss of Alchin (elbow) and Cullen (shoulder) is far from ideal.
The duo were injured in Maitland's 12-12 draw with competition leaders Cessnock last Saturday.
"It was one of the most physical games I've seen in my time coaching, locally," Lantry said.
"There was still some sore bodies there come Tuesday.
"Both back-rowers are out ... [but] I'd like to think they'd be right once we come back after the rep weekend [against Wyong on May 25]."
The Pickers, after two wins, a loss and a draw, are placed fifth ahead of the 3pm game at Maitland Sportsground, one spot above the Seagulls who have the same record.
"Our first two weeks, we weren't great at all," Lantry said.
"I was really happy with our effort and commitment ... against Cessnock, and we needed to respond on the back of a poor performance seven days prior [a 36-30 loss to Wests].
"We're just off the pace with our attacking game at the moment ... but it's not panic stations by any stretch of the imagination. I think we'll build into this season quite nicely."
Lakes welcome back playmaker Dylan Phythian after he missed their 30-18 win over Kurri Kurri last weekend, but look set to be without Jack Kelly.
Phythian has been named at halfback and Jeremy Gibson at five-eighth.
"They're another team that has improved quite considerably," Lantry said.
"There's some real quality in that team, and they've taken a significant leap forward with their roster and the style of footy they're playing.
"It will be a tough game ... and that's what the comp is this year; it's just a real ride week-in, week-out, if you're slightly off, you get beat - it's as simple as that."
Elsewhere on Saturday, Wests (seventh) will now meet Northern Hawks (10th) at Lakeside Sporting Complex in Raymond Terrace after their game was shifted from Harker Oval.
Wyong (eight) are at home to South Newcastle (second). Both matches are at 3pm.
On Sunday, The Entrance (fourth) were hopeful of having injured trio Tony Pellow, Grant Nelson and Brendan O'Hagan back on deck for his side's relocated 3pm clash with Kurri Kurri (11th) at Maitland Sportsground.
Earlier at 2pm, Central (third) face Cessnock at Baddeley Park after their game was also moved from St John Oval.
