Mannering Park foreshore set for a facelift with $600K restoration

THE foreshore at Mannering Park is set for a facelift as the state government funds a $600,000 project to renew part of its seawall.
The major works will include removing a worn-out section of seawall and replacing it with a new, 70 metre sandstone block seawall and removing a dilapidated jetty.
Swansea MP Yasmin Catley said the foreshore is a Lake Macquarie gem that brings locals love and brings tourists to the area.
"It's fantastic to have these upgrades under way so locals and visitors can get out and enjoy our beautiful lake," she said.
The stabilisation of the foreshore is expected to protect public reserve and recreational facilities including a cycleway, outdoor exercise station and benches from coastal erosion.
The new foreshore structure will connect to the existing boat ramp southeast of the works, with creek stabilisation to the northwest already finished by Central Coast Council.
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said Crown land reserves support communities with everything from waterfront recreational areas to showgrounds, racecourses and public halls.
"This significant investment in the Mannering Park foreshore will protect it from coastal erosion and make it safer and more accessible to ensure the community can continue to enjoy this beautiful area well into the future," he said.
Temporary pedestrian access will be maintained along the foreshore, while direct access to the seawall will be temporarily closed for public safety while the rebuild takes place.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.