'Backbone of the health service': The joy, trauma and rewards of nursing

It was Erin Moore's grandma who suggested she take up nursing.
Ms Moore started her training at John Hunter Children's Hospital at age 18.
More than 20 years later, she's still working at the hospital but will next week begin a new role helping kids with ADHD.
She shared her story to mark International Nurses Day on Sunday.
The annual celebration is held on Florence Nightingale's birthday.
Hunter New England Health's chief nurse Elizabeth Grist said "nurses are the backbone of the health service".
"They're always there 24-7, observing and caring for patients. Without nurses and midwives, the health service would not function," Ms Grist said.
Ms Moore said her role at the children's hospital had been "very rewarding".
"Obviously you're helping people at potentially their most vulnerable time," she said.
"We're there as a family support system, as well as to help care for their child."
She said it was a good feeling to help, "especially when they get better".
"Some of the little toddlers leave and give you a smile, a cuddle, card or drawing. And the families are really thankful that you've helped them through that tough time."
John Hunter Hospital midwife Rikki Groen had been working as a nurse in a Sydney intensive care unit during COVID.
"The transition to midwifery came from a bit of burnout. I kind of needed something a little bit more positive," she said.
"I'm only a new graduate midwife, but I've been nursing for nine years."
She was enjoying her new role.
"It's really refreshing working with women, I'm not going to lie," Ms Groen said.
"I feel like people have a lot more gratitude in midwifery."
She said helping women give birth was "very exciting".
"It's very joyful. Often they don't think they can do it.
"Once they do, you can see their relief and how strong they are. It's incredible."
Ms Grist said nurses give "so much of themselves" to their roles.
"They're a real linchpin in the community. It's an incredible and meaningful career with many different avenues," she said.
Ms Grist said it was a challenging time for nurses, including staff shortages.
"The demands on the health service are huge, with the ageing demographic and complexity of illness," she said.
"Our hospitals and nurses are under a lot of pressure all the time."
NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association assistant general secretary Michael Whaites thanked "all our hard working, passionate and dedicated nurses".
"Nursing is a rewarding and incredible profession, but there are many challenges facing the workforce," he said.
"Nurses are struggling with fatigue and burnout as they try to cope with chronic understaffing and immense workloads in our hospitals and healthcare facilities.
"There are simply not enough nurses right now to meet demand.
"The rollout of major staffing reforms - nurse-to-patient ratios - in the public health system can't come soon enough."
The union is seeking a 15 per cent pay rise for public sector nurses and midwives this year, given inflation, cost of living pressures and years of wage suppression.
The challenges of the role include dealing with the trauma of illness and death.
"I always feel we support each other. You never feel alone because you have each other," Ms Grist said.
As part of her role, Ms Moore helps educate new nurses on coping with the role.
"I always say to work out what works best for them because everyone is different," she said.
"It might be going for a walk, having a bubble bath, a glass of wine or playing with the dog."
She suggests that nurses debrief with colleagues and try not to take it home.
"It's easier said than done. If you sit in the car and have a cry, that's OK. You don't want to live it 24 hours a day."
