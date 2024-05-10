Information is the currency of power in a democracy

OK, it can get a little tricky when the information you are seeking is politically sensitive. GIPA applications can be responded to with lots of purported access exemptions. Even if you don't put the transparency boxing gloves on to fight back - the fact that you're denied access to a bunch or documents or get documents that are heavily redacted can tell you that you're on the right track. An email to your local politician or councillor, or a journalist, can be your next step.

