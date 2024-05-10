Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Information is the currency of power in a democracy

By Rex Patrick
May 11 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Information is the currency of power in a democracy
Information is the currency of power in a democracy

Everything the NSW government and local councils do they do on your coin and for public purpose. Ministers and public officials, councillors and council officials work for you. The documents they generate as they govern are your documents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.