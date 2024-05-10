Look who is back as unbeaten Falcons face tough doubleheader test at home

COACH Kristy Bultitude has warned the Newcastle Falcons to "be ready for anything" as they face the toughest test of the NBL1 East women's season to date.
The Falcons host the Centre Of Excellence at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday evening before backing up against fellow high flyers Manly at home on Sunday.
The Falcons, led by imports Nicole Munger and Oni Nichols, have won seven games straight to open the season.
Their average winning margin has been 19 points, with a 80-75 victory over Penrith on the road the only time they have been pushed.
That is likely to change this weekend.
The Centre of Excellence (3-3) boast the best young talent in the country.
Manly, who went down to Norths in the grand final last year, are 5-0 to start the campaign. They have been even more dominant than the Falcons, winning by an average of 25 points.
"It will be tough and give us a gauge on where we are at," Bultitude said. "Both teams will look to play man-to-man against us and also have the ability to run. It will be a good test.
"We have to be ready for anything.
"The Centre of Excellence are a mixed bag. You have to guard the outside shot because they can all shoot. But you also have to be aware of them penetrating and dishing off to their bigger players.
"It will be a matter of us all being on the same page and doing the little things right to get the job done."
Manly, led by the Delaney sisters and Antonia Henderson, are fresh from a 15-point win over Sutherland.
"We want to put as much pressure on their guards as possible to get them to use a bit of energy in the back court and reduce some shot-clock time," Bultitude said.
"Our offence will run from high quality defence. The key is being disruptive with our defence."
Former Australian under-20s star Chyra Evans has returned from the US, where she is at University of Utah, and is training with the Falcons and hopes to play.
"There is no word at this stage if Chyra will be cleared to play," Bultitude said. "It's a case of wait and see."
Falcons men's coach Josh Morgan remains hopeful of signing a replacement for American Jai Smith, who was released a fortnight ago.
But he also has faith in the current crop to turn their season around after a slow start in which they are 2-5.
The Centre of Excellence (3-3) and Manly (4-1) are both above the Falcons on the table.
"It is a tough weekend but not unwinnable," Morgan said.
"We have addressed the work rate after being out-hustled by Bankstown.
"Our week of practice was really good. We go in with optimism but we have to put it out on the court. You can't just say it."
