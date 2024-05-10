Hockey: Wests sweat on injured pair for top of the table clash

Wests captain Chris Boyle hopes gun players Sam Gray and Nic McEwen can overcome injury to face Gosford in their top-of-the-table Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League match on Sunday.
NSW player Gray (wrist) and McEwen (foot) are in doubt for the round seven game at Wyong (12pm). They are among top recruits who have helped Wests rise to second spot on eight points. Their only loss has been a 1-0 defeat to Gosford (11).
"We feel like we can go toe to toe with anyone this year," Boyle said. "Gosford are always harder to beat in Gosford, so hopefully we've got a good side available."
State junior representative Toby Collins and goalkeeper Sam Griffith are other additions for Wests this year, while Blake Hinton is back from a season off with a knee injury.
The changes and a new attitude have helped Wests kick on from a fourth-placed finish last season.
"We're off to a good start and we put in a lot of work in the off-season to try to put ourselves in contention," Boyle said.
"We felt last year we didn't start very well, then decided midway through to have a crack and we found ourselves top four with 10 games unbeaten.
"It instilled a lot of confidence in the players that we could actually do it.
"This off-season we made sure we all got fit and we got a few extra players, and it's been a really good start."
He said the side were keen to bounce back after frustrating draws in the past two rounds where the opposition have scored late to equalise.
Elsewhere on Sunday, Norths play Maitland (11.30am) and Tigers clash with Souths (4pm) at Broadmeadow.
In the women's league on Saturday, Souths play Tigers (1.45pm) and Regals take on Oxfords (4pm). Norah Head meet Uni (2pm) at Wyong.
