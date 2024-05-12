It was 'atrocious': Wildfires coach hold nothing back after loss to Sydney Uni

THE Hunter Wildfires need to fix their lineout and fast.
Poor execution at the lineout proved costly in a 38-24 defeat to Sydney University in atrocious conditions at Sydney University on Saturday.
The visitors scored five tries including a couple of spectacular efforts.
But in the end, mistakes at crucial stages brought them undone.
The Wildfires lost at least four lineouts with the throw. At one point, they went short to pint-sized half back Nick Murray, who was crunched and turned the ball over. That error led to a try.
Another missed lineout at the death ended the Wildfires' chances of a miracle comeback.
Hooker Andrew Tuala crossed from a rolling maul to cut the gap to four points in the 79th minute.
Two penalties moved the Wildfires back up the field into the Students' 22m. However, at the lineout Rob Puli'uvea, under pressure from a rival jumper, knocked the ball on.
"Our lineout was atrocious," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. "Both in attack and defence it was really poor. We are rock stars at training. When we go up against a good team, who apply pressure in the air, we struggle to execute.
"Their forwards coach Duncan Chubb knows all our lineouts. He was our forwards coach last year.
"We just have to get better. The lineouts were loose and rushed. At our preseason camp, we set the goal of having a wold class set piece. We have to put more work into it and be clinical."
There was doubt over the try that put the Students' ahead 35-29 with 10 minutes to go. Breakaway Angus Allen appeared to knock the ball on as he scooped it up out of puddle close to the ruck before sliding over.
The Wildfires had defended their tryline as though their lives had depended on it for 20 minutes.
After leading 22-21 at half-time and 29-21 in the 46th minute, they were pinned in their half for much of the second half.
"The positive was the defence on our own line. we held them out for long periods," Coleman said.
"In the second half, our kicking game let us down. We couldn't put any field pressure on them. We had two entries into their 22m in the second half. One we scored a maul try from. We didn't set a good platform to kick from in the second half."
The lead changed five times.
Three of the Students' tries came directly from mistakes. The conditions played a huge part. The ground was covered in surface water with angl-deep puddles across the pitch.
In amongst the errors, the Wildfires scored some great tries.
Fly-half Ethan Morgan grubbered in behind for winger Veni Vahia to open the visitor's account in the ninth minute.
The highlight was a long range effort from fullback Nate De Thierry in the 28th minute. He collected a kick and then raced 15 metres before slipping out of one tackle, diving under the cover of Jack McCalman and then reaching out and touching the ball down when on his back.
Morgan was again solid. Nick Murray, playing his 50th first grade game, produced his best for the season, while breakaway Elijah Crosswell and Tuala were strong.
The defeat dropped the Wildfires to ninth spot on 15 points with a 3-3 win-loss record. They are home to leaders Warringah (24 points) next round.
