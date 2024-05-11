More than 100 millimetres of rain drenches Newcastle in a week, Mayfield Day called off

A near 25-millimetre drenching of rainfall over Mayfield and parts of the city in the 24 hours to Saturday, May 11, forced the postponement of the third annual Mayfield Day at the weekend.
The Mayfield Business Improvement Association spokeswoman Janice Musumeci said the event had drawn upwards of 2500 visitors to Webb Park annually since the market stall and community event began in 2022, resurfacing local memories of a Mayfield parade in the middle to later part of the last century.
The neighbourhood showcase had planned food trucks, kids' workshops, interactive entertainment, live music, market stalls, and local business pop-ups on Saturday from 10 a.m., but Ms Musumeci said the Association ultimately postponed the event until October 26 owing to the wet forecast.
"We're taking no chances with the weather," she said, confirming the event would move to spring.
Mayfield Day will return to its namesake month in 2025.
Newcastle and the Hunter region recorded some of the highest daily rainfall figures in the state in the past week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, as showers seemed to ease on Saturday to only a few millimetres after a little over 21 millimetres fell on Nobbys Head overnight.
The Williams, Paterson, and Hunter rivers all remained below minor flood level on Saturday, as forecasters eyed a possible storm in the afternoon and continued showers through the weekend and into next week.
Conditions were expected to ease for a spell on Tuesday and Wednesday before prevailing wetter conditions settled into next weekend.
Forecasters for the Bureau said parts of the Hunter recorded upwards of 100 millimetres of rain for the week to May 6, and Swansea was saturated by a weekly total of 240.6 millimetres-the highest weekly fall in the state.
The Nobbys observation point recorded 159.4 millimetres in the week to Saturday, with 151.6 millimetres falling over Swansea in the same time period. Williamtown recorded just over 109 millimetres, and Lake Macquarie's rain gauge read 108.6 millimetres.
