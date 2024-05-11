Lucky escapes after truck, house fire in the Hunter

A Hamilton home has been destroyed, and a neighbouring property was damaged after a fire tore through a house on Hudson Street in the early hours of Friday morning, May 10.
A significant contingent of firefighters were called to the corner of Hudson and Bennett streets just after 2am on Friday after reports a smoke alarm had woken a resident inside as the blaze ripped through her home.
A spokesperson for the state fire brigade said on Saturday that by 2.30am, the house had been fully engulfed in flames, as firefighters fought the blaze even as it spread next door.
The scene was ultimately turned over to local police and fire inspectors to determine the cause.
In a statement late on Saturday, Police said a 55-year-old tenant was not injured in the fire that ultimately destroyed the house and a car parked on the property, confirming that officers had established a crime scene and were looking into the cause of the blaze.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," a spokesperson said.
Newcastle Fire and Rescue Zone Commander Brian Smart said that, without the alert from the smoke alarm in the house, the fire could have otherwise proved deadly.
"It appears the woman was asleep when the flames broke out, " Superintendent Smart said, "You can't smell when you're asleep...a working smoke alarm can rouse you from your slumber though and give you a chance to escape.
"That's what's happened in this case; the occupant of this home is alive because her alarm was in working order.
"Especially with winter approaching, we urge everyone to test your smoke alarms and make sure you and your loved ones are protected.
"If your alarm's not working, get it fixed or replaced immediately. Don't put it off."
Meanwhile, in a separate incident at Mandalong, firefighters from the Rural Fire Service and state's brigade extinguished a small tipper truck that had come ablaze on Midway Road early on Saturday morning.
Firefighters applied compressed foam to control the fire that consumed the vehicle's cab before being extinguished just after 8am.
There were no reports of injury.
The details of this report are developing. It may be updated.
