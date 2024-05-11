Newcastle Knights outgun Tigers but lose key player to injury

THE Newcastle Knights racked up their third consecutive win but lost five-eighth Tyson Gamble to injury in a 20-14 victory against Wests Tigers in Tamworth on Saturday.
Gamble suffered a foot injury just before half-time and was unable to return after the interval, emerging from the dressing rooms on crutches and wearing a protective boot.
In his absence, bench utility Phoenix Crossland deputised at five-eighth and Newcastle held their nerve to survive a late comeback from the Tigers.
Newcastle centre Bradman Best pushed his claims for NSW Origin selection with a dominant display, scoring one try and throwing the final pass for another.
The Knights led 8-6 at the break after scoring with the final play of the first half.
Against the run of play, the Tigers opened the scoring when lock Isaiah Papali'i barged over from close range in the 16th minute.
Jayden Sullivan's conversion made it 6-0, but the Tigers then suffered a setback when fullback Jahream Bula was sin-binned in the 26th minute for a professional foul.
The Knights made them pay two minutes later when fullback David Armstrong, with space to move after a scrum win, offloaded to send winger Greg Marzhew over out wide.
Then, with just seconds remaining before the half-time siren, Newcastle kept the ball alive and centre Dane Gagai grubbered ahead to create a try for winger Enari Tuala.
The Knights increased their lead four minutes into the second half with a length-of-the-field try, after Mazhew fielded the ball in his in-goal and linked with Best, who drew the cover defence and sent fullback David Armstrong in to score.
A second Papali'i try narrowed the deficit, but after Best crashed over, and Gagai added a penalty goal soon afterwards, the Knights looked home and hosed.
But then prop Daniel Saifiti was sin-binned for a high tackle, and the 12-man Knights conceded a try to winger Brent Naden, leaving the Tigers with one set of tackles to conjure up an equaliser.
Instead they coughed up possession and the Knights wound down the clock to bank two more competition points.
