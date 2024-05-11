Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights outgun Tigers but lose key player to injury

By Robert Dillon
Updated May 11 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
THe Knights wrap up Tigers fullback Jahream Bula. Picture Getty Images
THE Newcastle Knights racked up their third consecutive win but lost five-eighth Tyson Gamble to injury in a 20-14 victory against Wests Tigers in Tamworth on Saturday.

