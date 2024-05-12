Methodical Maitland have all the right answers

CAN anyone stop the Maitland Blacks?
In a Hunter Rugby Union round again hampered by wet weather, Maitand came from behind to wear down Hamilton 37-19 at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
In the other game on Saturday, Merewether ran in six second-half tries to storm past Southern Beaches 48-7 at Ernie Calland Oval.
The battle between Wanderers and University at No.2 Sportsground was washed out. It was the second straight game the Students have had postponed.
At Marcellin Park, the home side were under enormous pressure early.
The Blacks scrum was going backwards, they had centre Beau Gerrard and hooker Jock Barry in the sinbin and trailed 12-7 after 30 minutes.
However, they didn't panic.
Fly-half Hare Meihana kicked for territory and the forwards slowly turned the screws.
Meihana landed two long-range penalties to take a 13-12 lead into the break.
A great kick chase three minutes into the second half led to a Sam Callow steal at the breakdown and try beside the post. Meihana added a another long-range penalty. When Gerrard scored a 30-metre individual try, all of a sudden it was 26-12.
Forced to play catch-up, the Hawks made errors and were disjointed.
"Credit to senior guys like Sam Callow and Hare," Maitland coach Luke Cunningham said. "Their ability to manage the game now is really good. That evolved through the course of last season.
"The game plan was to play in their half. They have some pretty damaging ball runners so we wanted to make them come off their own line as much as we could.
"The boys came in at half-time and their chests were puffed out. They knew they went 20-odd minutes a man down and for a period two men down. That gave us a lot of confidence."
It was the defending premiers' fifth straight win to start the campaign, opening a eight-point gap at the top of the ladder.
"We wanted to continue on from where we finished last year," Cunningham said. "To go through the first round undefeated gives us momentum.
"I feel like we are at 70 per cent of where we can be at. I don't think we have played good football for more than 50-odd minutes. That fills me with confidence that we still have plenty of room to improve."
At Ernie Calland Oval, the Greens led 10-7 at half-time against a plucky Beaches side which competed hard at the breakdown and disrupted the visitor's rhythm.
However, the introduction of Sam Bright at fly-half sparked the Greens into top gear.
"We were horrible in the first half," Merewether coach Tony Munro said. "It was typical wet weather rugby. They spoiled and scrapped and we couldn't get going.
"At half-time, we gave them three things to focus on. Our scrum dominated, the lineout was strong and the boys put it together."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.