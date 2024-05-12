Northstars snap three-game losing streak with win over Ice Dogs

A Daniel Berno hat-trick has helped Newcastle snap a three-game losing streak, the Northstars defeating Sydney Ice Dogs 4-3 at Macquarie Ice Rink on Saturday.
After three consecutive losses at home, the Northstars bounced back with a much-improved display on the road against a team they only lost to a fortnight ago.
One of their closest geographical rivals outside the Central Coast Rhinos, the Ice Dogs have proved a testing opponent this season.
Already in 2024, the two sides have played three fixtures; the Northstars won 7-3 in mid-April, the Ice Dogs 6-5 in a shootout two weeks later and now Newcastle victorious again.
In an intriguing timeline of scoring in their latest clash, all seven goals were scored in the second period.
The home side initially went 2-0 up before Berno struck back, but they then moved 3-1 ahead following a second goal from Grant Toulmin.
Berno slotted back-to-back goals to levels the scores before fellow Canadian Francis Drolet landed what would ultimately prove the match-winner for the Northstars.
Neither side could find the net in the third and final period.
Drolet now has eight goals in nine games this season, while Berno has scored seven in seven.
The victory, Newcastle's fifth in regulation time in nine fixtures this season, leaves them top of the Australian Ice Hockey League's Rurak Conference, one spot ahead of Brisbane Lightning who they host in a sole weekend fixture next Saturday, May 18.
