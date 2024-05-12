Newcastle Herald
Northstars snap three-game losing streak with win over Ice Dogs

MM
By Max McKinney
May 12 2024 - 11:07am
Daniel Berno. Picture by Peter Podlaha
Daniel Berno. Picture by Peter Podlaha

A Daniel Berno hat-trick has helped Newcastle snap a three-game losing streak, the Northstars defeating Sydney Ice Dogs 4-3 at Macquarie Ice Rink on Saturday.

