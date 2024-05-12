Cessnock pile on the points to down Central and stay top

Newly-named Country representative Honeti Tuha bagged a double as Cessnock piled on 20 unanswered points to come from behind and defeat Central 26-16 on Sunday.
In a game relocated from St John Oval, the Goannas rallied at Cessnock Sportsground after Central skipped to a 16-6 lead in the first half.
One of 11 Newcastle Rugby League players selected for NSW Country last week, Tuha scored twice in the second stanza, including a diving effort as he got pushed into the corner post for his second that helped give Cessnock the lead.
Centre Brayden Musgrove scored late to ensure the win, Cessnock's third in four games. Fullback Lewis Young and winger Joe Woodbury, who ran 70-plus metres to score, claimed the Goannas' other tries.
Greg Morris-Davis, Ty Fletcher and skipper Cameron Anderson crossed for Central in the first half, but it proved to little avail.
Unbeaten this season, Cessnock sit outright competition leaders, one point ahead of South Newcastle.
The Lions were lucky to escape with an 18-16 win, and not a draw, against Wyong on Saturday after Bayden Searle missed a penalty kick on full-time.
A few minutes earlier, the Wyong halfback had nailed a sideline conversion to set up a grandstand end to a game that included five sin-bins.
Souths led 18-10 for much of the second half after they fought back from trailing 10-0 early following Wyong centre Quintin Fui's double.
Both sides lost a player each in either half following scuffles and could be set for a few charges come Monday.
Elsewhere, Maitland and Wests enjoyed comfortable victories. Five-eighth Chad O'Donnell scored a try in his 100th game to help Maitland to a 34-12 win over Lakes at home, while Wests accounted for Northern Hawks 34-4 at Raymond Terrace.
In the other Sunday game, also relocated, The Entrance belted Kurri Kurri 62-10 at Maitland Sportsground.
It was one of three matches moved this round due to wet weather.
