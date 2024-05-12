Hunter juniors carving up at ISA world junior surfing titles

HUNTER surfers Eden Hasson and Ocean Lancaster helped Australia stay top of team standings heading into finals day at the ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in Surf City, El Salvador.
Hasson, competing in the under-18 boys division, won through to round four before a last-place finish dropped him to the repechage heats. He then won three heats to move into the penultimate repechage round and keep his hopes of making the final alive.
Lancaster, surfing in the under-16 boys section, progressed to round five of six before a last place pushed him to the repechage. He was last in round eight of 10 there to bow out. Lancaster had the best wave (9.5) and heat total (17.43) in his division.
The pair helped Australia lead on 8380 points, well ahead of next best Hawaii (5915).
