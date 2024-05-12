Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

NPL: Cooks Hill strike late with Berrigan double to shock Weston

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 12 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Lorimer

Cooks Hill coach Chris Zoricich said it wasn't pretty but he believed his side deserved their comeback 2-1 win at Weston on Sunday after a wholehearted but frustrating NPL men's campaign.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.