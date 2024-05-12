Hockey: Young gun Tori Adamson on fire to keep Oxfords in command

A third-quarter brace from rising star Tori Adamson helped Oxfords stay perfect after four games in their women's Newcastle premier league hockey title defence.
Oxfords came from a goal down on Saturday to beat second-placed Regals 4-2 at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
Adamson, who was recently picked in the NSW under-18 side, was Oxfords' player of the match after two field goals in the third quarter put her side in control 4-2 at three-quarter time.
"She gets the ball and you get excited because you don't know what's going to happen," Oxfords coach Thea O'Sullivan said of Adamson.
"Her speed, strength and skill, she's just dynamic and she has a great future ahead of her. She's so exciting to watch. And she combined really well up front with Lily Crockett."
She said captain and keeper Jess Parr was also a standout, making crucial saves in last quarter. Leah Capitao and Zayna Jackson were other scorers for Oxfords, who were 1-1 with Regals at half-time after going behind early.
Souths beat Tigers and Uni defeated Norah Head, both 1-0, in the other games.
In the men's Hunter Coast Premier League on Sunday, leaders Gosford downed second-placed Wests 2-1 at Wyong, Norths' Rory Walker scored late to grab a 1-1 draw with Maitland and Souths beat Tigers 2-1 at Broadmeadow. Ryan Simpson had put Maitland ahead.
