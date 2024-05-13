Lessons still to be learnt from the Train Wreck of Operation Normal

The above is an excerpt from what many fans of The Simpsons regard as the greatest episode of that groundbreaking animated series ever made - 'Marge vs. the Monorail'. Episode 12 of season four is now synonymous with contemporary hucksterism. Whenever a highfalutin transportation system or controversial development pops up, it can't escape comparisons to Lanley's genuine, bona fide, electrified, six-car monorail. I can't but help think of former NSW Minister for Transport Andrew Constance's unintentionally humorous impersonation of flim-flam man Lanley whenever I am waiting for the "seamless" connection between the inter-city train and the light rail.