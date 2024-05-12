Newcastle Knights set to lose prop Daniel Saifiti to suspension

KNIGHTS prop Daniel Saifiti is facing a week on the sidelines after being charged with a high tackle during Saturday's win against Wests Tigers.
Saifiti was sin-binned and placed on report for an incident late in the game when he appeared to contact Tigers interchange utility Jake Simpkin in the face with his shoulder.
The NRL's match-review committee charged Saifiti with a grade-two careless high tackle, which will result in a one-match suspension if the Knights submit an early guilty plea.
If Newcastle opted to challenge it at the judiciary and were unsuccessful, Saifiti would be out for two games.
In a remarkable coincidence, Simpkin was also on the receiving end last season when Saifiti's twin sibling Jacob was sent off and suspended for five games after a brutal high tackle at Leichhardt Oval.
Daniel's likely absence for Saturday's Magic Round clash with Gold Coast at Suncorp Stadium has been compounded by a foot injury that is likely to sideline five-eighth Tyson Gamble for an extended period.
Gamble was injured just before half-time and was unable to return after the break.
He emerged from the dressing room on crutches, with his right foot in a moon boot to protect a suspected fracture.
Experienced Jack Cogger, who last season helped Penrith win the grand final, is expected to return to Newcastle's starting line-up as Jackson Hastings' partner in the halves.
