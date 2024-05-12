Tickled pink: survivors and supporters raise funds for cancer research

ORGANISERS of the annual Newcastle Mother's Day Classic were tickled pink with the massive turnout to raise funds for breast and ovarian cancer research.
More than 890 people took part in the 5km walk or run at the event at Stockton foreshore on Sunday, up three-fold from the first one two years ago.
Among them was two-time breast cancer survivor Linda Mankelow, who, as her shirt described, 'lost her boob, not her sense of humour'.
"I'm pretty easygoing so I didn't let it phase me, the first time my kids were little so I think that's what the worry was," she said.
Ms Mankelow was first diagnosed after she found a lump during a self-examination in 2015.
Last year, the cancer returned and this time the treatment was to undergo a mastectomy.
"I'm fine, I just take it as it is, you can't do anything about it," she said.
"I think the hardest thing, the second time around, I didn't tell my mum until the day before I was going in for the mastectomy and same with the kids.
"I didn't want anyone to stress because I wasn't stressing."
Ms Mankelow said the Mother's Day Classic was a great opportunity to raise awareness and funds for vital research that saves lives.
This year the event raised about $73,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation and the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation.
Host Jacyln Mottram said many take part to pay tribute to friends, family members or themselves after battling breast and ovarian cancer.
"A lot of people we've spoken to say they're here to pay tribute to someone," she said.
"I think for a lot of people it's something for them to do on a day that can be sad and distressing for people who have either lost their mums, aunties or grandmothers, so I think it gives them a sense of belonging to a community.
"It's just a fun event for people to come and have a laugh, dress up, buy raffle tickets, flowers or gifts for mum."
This year marked participant Rebecca Moylan's 14th time taking part in a Mother's Day Classic.
"I work in cancer treatment and have for a long time, so 14 years ago a colleague of mine's mum got diagnosed with cancer," she said.
"We felt pretty helpless at the time, so we did this to raise a bit of money back then and we've done it every year since.
"It's a beautiful community."
Since 1998, Mother's Day Classic events have donated $44 million to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
