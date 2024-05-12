Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Magpies swoop late, Olympic fall behind and Eagles now with four catch-ups

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated May 12 2024 - 7:10pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Stapleford. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Sophie Stapleford. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Maitland captain Sophie Stapleford struck in the 81st minute to complete a match brace and seal an important 3-2 win over top-four rivals Newcastle Olympic at Darling Street Oval on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.