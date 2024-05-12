Magpies swoop late, Olympic fall behind and Eagles now with four catch-ups

Maitland captain Sophie Stapleford struck in the 81st minute to complete a match brace and seal an important 3-2 win over top-four rivals Newcastle Olympic at Darling Street Oval on Sunday.
The come-from-behind win kept the second-placed Magpies breathing down the neck of NPLW Northern NSW pace-setters Broadmeadow, who were 5-2 winners over Adamstown at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night.
Magic improved to 23 points to retain a two-point buffer over Maitland (21 points), who have two games in hand over the leaders.
Third-placed Charlestown (19) opened up a four-point gap on fourth-placed Olympic (15) with a 12-0 rout of Warners Bay (three) at John Street Oval on Sunday.
Olympic get the chance to regain ground when they host New Lambton on Wednesday night.
New Lambton's match against Mid Coast (three) at Alder Park was washed out on Saturday, leaving the sixth-placed Golden Eagles now with four catch-up games to play after 11 rounds.
Stapleford opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after relentless pressure from the hosts but Olympic's Sophie McDonald equalised on the stroke of half-time.
After a subpar first half, Olympic came out of the sheds firing for the second and took a 2-1 lead through some Elodie Dagg brilliance in the 53rd minute.
Amy Parkinson squared things up from long range after a corner in the 69th minute before an unmarked Stapleford ghosted into the box to meet Georgia Amess' cross and finished with a clean strike.
There are no league matches scheduled for next weekend with Maitland hosting Broadmeadow in the League Cup final at Cooks Square Park on Sunday.
On Saturday night, Lilly-Jane Babic produced a hat-trick to inspire Magic's victory.
In a tight first half, Magic led 2-1 at the break.
Adamstown had the chance to tie things up three minutes before half-time after Tanya Jones was felled in the penalty area by Jannali Hunter but Jenna Doyle struck the crossbar from the spot.
Mattiese Loretan opened the scoring for Magic in the 12th minute but Tori Johnson equalised with the first of her match double in the 24th minute.
Babic's speed proved the difference when she scored in the 31st minute before finishing from close range in the 46th minute.
Loretan produced a long-range effort four minutes later. Johnson pulled one back for Adamstown in the 74th minute but Babic sealed the result and her hat-trick with eight minutes remaining.
Adamstown are set to be boosted by versatile Zoe Horgan from Olympic in this week's transfer window as well as the addition of former Emerging Jets defender Leah O'Hagan.
The transfer window opens Monday with Magic set to gain Brisbane Roar forward Ash Brodigan, who has previously played with Broadmeadow in NPLW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.