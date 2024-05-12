Falcons shot down in overtime thriller as perfect run comes to heart-breaking end

COACH Kristy Bultitude believes the Newcastle Falcons will learn from the experience after their unbeaten run in the NBL1 East women's competition came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday.
The Falcons went down 78-73 to Manly in an overtime thriller at Newcastle Basketball Stadium.
The home led by 13 points late in the third quarter but tightened up down the stretch.
Manly took the lead for the first time, 66-64, with 33 seconds on the clock.
Falcons import Nicole Munger drove hard to the basket to level with four second remaining and send the match into extra time.
The visitors went on a 14-4 run to end regulation time and they continued in overtime as the Falcons hit foul trouble.
"Fatigue and decision making cost us," Bultitude said. "We got a lead and then we went away from the things that were working. There was less movement in our offence and it fell apart. We just need to trust each other."
Munger led the way, dropping 32 points to go with nine rebounds.
However, the Sea Eagles did a great job late on her defensively, forcing the American into tough shots.
Isla Juffermans, in her second game back after two months out with a knee injury, had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
"This was the first weekend with Isla in the side," Bultitude said. "Our offence looks a bit different. She is strong and just need games."
The loss on Sunday followed a 73-64 triumph over Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence on Saturday night.
Approaching the halfway mark of the season, the Falcons (8-1) are third behind unbeaten Albury (9-0) and Manly (7-0).
The Falcons men broke through for a spirit-lifting 68-66 victory over Manly on Sunday.
Ryan Beisty and Myles Cherry made big buckets and guard Kobe Shannon made two huge defensive plays down the stretch.
"I'm super stoked for the players," Jos Morgan said. "We defended really well, got out and ran and executed.
"That shows that we can compete. If we knuckle down and go possession by possession, the sky is the limit for us."
On Saturday night, the Falcons, who were without shooting guard Francis Wineera-Mulvihill, were out-gunned 76-54 by the Centre of Excellence.
They remain in 13th spot with a 3-6 win-loss record.
Next for the Falcons is a date with Central Coast at home.
Juffermans was the Falcons women's big signing, but required knee surgery after tearing the meniscus in her knee in the preseason.
Once fully fit, the power-forward will ease the scoring pressure on Munger.
The 18-year-old made her Opals debut last September and played for the Sydney Flames in the last WNBL .
Her presence on the court was a major lift.
Against her former team the CoE, Juffermans scored 15 points, pulled down four rebounds and had two assists in just 20 minutes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.