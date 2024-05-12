Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

City's highest honour for champion of women's sport Dell Saunders

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated May 12 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dell Saunders becomes the 18th Freeman of the City at Town Hall on Saturday. Pictures by Peter Lorimer
Dell Saunders becomes the 18th Freeman of the City at Town Hall on Saturday. Pictures by Peter Lorimer

With little fuss and little fanfare, Dell Saunders was inducted as Newcastle's 18th Freeman of the City at Town Hall on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.