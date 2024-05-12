Pedestrian hit by car rushed to hospital with multiple fractures

A PEDESTRIAN suffered multiple fractures when he was hit by a car at Gateshead on Saturday afternoon.
The 56-year-old man is understood to be recovering in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Emergency services rushed to Cadaga Road at Gateshead about 5.40pm on Saturday, after reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 56-year-old man at the scene for multiple fractures.
He was then taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The 26-year-old male who was driving the car was also taken to hospital on Saturday afternoon, where he underwent mandatory drug and alcohol testing.
Lake Macquarie Police District officers are making ongoing inquiries into the Cadaga Road incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Lake Macquarie police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
