Pedestrian hit by car rushed to hospital with multiple fractures

By Madeline Link
Updated May 12 2024 - 3:15pm, first published 3:11pm
A 56-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon. File picture by Adam McLean
A 56-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon. File picture by Adam McLean

A PEDESTRIAN suffered multiple fractures when he was hit by a car at Gateshead on Saturday afternoon.

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

