Clouds set to make way for brief window of sunshine early in the week

IN a long-awaited break from relentless wet weather, Novocastrians can expect slightly sunnier conditions earlier this week.
Residents should keep their umbrellas on hand on Monday, with a medium chance of showers most likely from the late morning.
Temperatures are expected to be mild, with a low of 13 degrees and maximum of 22 degrees forecast for Monday.
Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) meteorologist Christie Johnson said in a statement that eastern NSW has copped the heaviest rain in the last week, especially along the south coast.
"The trough over NSW will finally move away on Sunday with coastal showers clearing, but a cold front will bring more showers to Tasmania and Southern Victoria," she said.
Cloudy conditions are set to ease on Tuesday, giving the sun an opportunity to shine through after some possible morning fog before a slight chance of a shower in the evening.
Wet weather could return from Wednesday, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a medium chance of showers most likely in the morning.
The rest of the week is looking partly cloudy with some showers through until Sunday.
The BOM issued a hazardous surf warning on Sunday for the Hunter coast for activities like rock fishing, boating and swimming.
