Unlicensed driver charged after fatal crash at Cooranbong

AN UNLICENSED driver has been charged after a crash claimed the life of an 18-year-old man at Cooranbong last month.
Emergency services were called to Freeman's Drive about 12.15am on April 14, after a northbound car hit the rear of a parked SUV, understood to be a marked mobile speed camera vehicle.
The 18-year-old man in the front passenger seat died at the scene.
Emergency services were able to free the 17-year-old driver before rushing him to John Hunter Hospital, while a 43-year-old man in the SUV suffered minor injuries.
Lake Macquarie Police District officers established a crime scene before the investigation was taken over by specialist officers from the Hunter Crash Investigation Unit.
The driver, now aged 18, was arrested when he attended Newcastle Police Station on Saturday.
He has since been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death drive manner dangerous and negligent driving occasioning death.
The driver has been granted conditional bail to appear at Broadmeadow Children's Court on May 13.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.