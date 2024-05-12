Newcastle Knights' Origin hopeful puts Best foot forward

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien says Bradman Best has been in strong form all season after the incumbent NSW Origin centre sent a timely reminder to new Blues coach Michael Maguire on Saturday.
Best was the point of difference in Newcastle's 20-14 victory over the Wests Tigers in Tamworth, scoring a try, throwing the final pass for another and generally terrorising his opponents in making 235 attacking metres and three line breaks.
The 22-year-old made a spectacular interstate debut last year, scoring two tries to help the Blues win game three and avoid a series whitewash.
And as far as O'Brien is concerned, he should again feature prominently on Maguire's short list when he names his squad for this year's Origin-series opener, to be played at Homebush on June 5.
"It was a bloody good game from him, I know that," O'Brien said.
"I think he's had a really good season, Bradman. Tonight he was hands down our best player out there, I thought.
"It just felt like every time he got the ball, something was happening.
"I know they [NSW] have got a team to pick in a couple of weeks, and I reckon he's done himself a lot of favours there, in most people's opinion."
Best's dynamic display was also noted by Tigers coach Benji Marshall.
"Our kick-chase in the second half was poor, especially on our right edge," Marshall said. "I thought Bradman Best gave us a bit of a bath there. So we need to be better there."
Best will now have one more game, against the Gold Coast at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, to convince Maguire that he deserves to retain his NSW jersey.
Given that Stephen Crichton would appear to have one centre spot secured, Newcastle's left-edge strike weapon will be vying with the likes of Latrell Mitchell, Kotoni Staggs, Jesse Ramien and Zac Lomax for a berth in Maguire's backline.
Best and rookie fullback David Armstrong provided the attacking spark as Newcastle racked up their third hard-fought win in as many weeks on Saturday.
Armstrong gift-wrapped a try for winger Greg Mazhew with an offload after a scrum win, then backed up Best early in the second half to finish off a runaway length-of-the-field try.
Best crashed over from close range in the 64th minute to score his fourth try of the season, the most by any Newcastle player.
